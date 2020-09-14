Drug driver ‘stressed’ from ongoing court case

DRUG DRIVING: Brendan Edward Swain faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with two counts of drug driving. Picture: File

A YOUNG Dalby man caught drug driving twice in three weeks blamed it on stress caused by another court case.

Brendan Edward Swain faced Dalby Magistrates Court on September 8 charged with two counts of drug driving.

The first offence in time occurred on July 8 about 8.44am when his car was intercepted on Cunningham St for the purpose of a random drug test.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the defendant tested positive roadside for a relevant drug, with Swain saying he had smoked 1g of “weed” the night before.

The court heard he was intercepted again about 9.45pm on July 24 along Condamine St, and tested positive once again for a relevant drug.

Swain told police he had smoked marijuana three days prior, with analysis certificates confirming the presence of the drug in both offences.

Representing himself, Swain told the court he regretted his crimes, saying he had been “under stress” due to another court case that was ongoing for him at the time of his mention.

He went onto say it was an isolated incident for him, and he had learnt his lesson.

Magistrate Roger Stark acknowledged his history of no offending of a like nature, and how he had been without a licence since July.

Swain pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for one month for each charge, and was fined $600.

Convictions were recorded.