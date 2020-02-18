Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The accused’s previous convictions weighed in on his sentence. Picture: File.
The accused’s previous convictions weighed in on his sentence. Picture: File.
Crime

Drug driver learns a lesson

Julian Lehnert
, julian.lehnert@cnbtimes.com.au
18th Feb 2020 9:51 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL farm hand charged with driving under the influence of a drug in the Gayndah Magistrates Court on February 7 has walked away with a harsh punishment and lesson on drug detection.

Luke Charles Minchinton, 43, was intercepted by police on November 14, 2019, while driving his car on the Burnett Highway at Gayndah.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell explained the nature of the offence.

"[Minchinton] did make admissions in relation to recent use of illicit drugs. Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol was present in his saliva," she said.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, is the primary active component of marijuana.

Minchinton acknowledged and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The accused drug driver was recorded as having previous traffic and criminal offences on his record for which he was convicted - a drink driving charge in 2015 and unpaid tolls in 2019.

Magistrate Terry Duroux explained that, because of these previous charges, the drug driving accusation must be dealt with more severely.

Before handing down a punishment, Magistrate Duroux explained the dynamics of drug detection to the accused.

"If you choose to do drugs, some of these drugs will stay in the system for a significant period of time," he said.

"Police will come along, do the swab - it could be days, weeks afterwards - it'll still show, and the offence is complete."

A conviction was recorded. Minchinton was fined $500 and suspended from holding a driver's license for three months.

More Stories

Show More
cannabis delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol drug driving gayndah magistrates court legalisation thc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Servo that sold contaminated fuel racks up major repair bill

        premium_icon Servo that sold contaminated fuel racks up major repair bill

        News CUSTOMERS who suffered major car troubles after filling their tanks with contaminated fuel at a Western Downs service station are set to receive compensation.

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...

        • 18th Feb 2020 11:22 AM
        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive

        When rain will return to the southeast

        premium_icon When rain will return to the southeast

        Weather Showers are set to return and last for several days