Drug dealer caught driving on meth in Miles

A CHINCHILLA courtroom heard a mature woman, who’s on probation for supplying drugs, was caught behind the wheel of a car with methamphetamines in her system.

On Thursday, October 15, Amanda Kerri Lincoln pleaded guilty at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to one charge of driving with a relevant drug present in her saliva or blood.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court the incident occurred on Murilla St in Miles, on August 27, when Lincoln was the holder of a probationary C class licence.

“She was subject to a random drug test… analysis showed methamphetamine in her system,” he said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court Lincoln was on 18 months’ probation for the supply of dangerous drugs.

The court heard from a Queensland Corrections officer that the department would not be breaching Lincoln’s parole, and she would be receiving a warning, and directed to engage in intervention.

Ms Mossop said a woman of Lincoln’s age should know better.

“Normally we gain wisdom as we get older, we become wise enough to steer clear of drugs,” she said.

“You’re on probation for drugs, and you’re still committing offences involving drugs.”

“The time for you to do something has come – it’s a big wake up call quite frankly.”

Lincoln was convicted and fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.