BUSTED: Just some of the plants found during a Tara drug raid on September 6. Pic: Supplied
News

DRUG BUST: More than 200 cannabis plants found in Tara

Peta McEachern
8th Sep 2020 6:05 PM
A 58-YEAR-old Tara woman scurried to hide her cannabis plants during a police raid on the weekend – she was not successful.

The warrant is the latest to be executed as part of Operation Impede – which has resulted in Chinchilla and Tara Police charging 32 locals with 90 offences when 18 homes were raided by officers in August.

On Sunday, September 6, police searched a property on Machaness Rd and found more than 200 cannabis plants, 50 grams of cannabis, utensils and other items used in the production of dangerous drugs.

During the search, the woman allegedly attempted to remove some plants to hinder police as they searched the property.

The woman was charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing drug utensils and possessing anything used in the commission of a drug crime.

She was issued with a Notice to Appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on November 3.

