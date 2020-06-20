Menu
A Cunnamulla man has been arrested on drugs charges, after police found nearly 100 bags of cannabis in his possession.
DRUG BUST: massive supply seized in the southwest

Jorja McDonnell
20th Jun 2020 9:35 PM
CUNNAMULLA police have charged a man with serious drug offences, after finding 95 bags of cannabis in his possession this week.

On Wednesday, May 27 police from the Cunnamulla CIB and Cunnamulla Police Station intercepted a man on John Street, Cunnamulla.

A search of a package in the mans possession located 95 clip seal bags of cannabis.

The local man was subsequently charged with possession of dangerous drugs and bailed to appear in the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on August 10.

