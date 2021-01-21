Menu
IN COURT: Stephanie May Wilton faced Dalby Magistrates Court on several drug charges. Picture: Louise Cheer
Crime

Drug addicted Dalby mum found with bongs and taser

Sam Turner
21st Jan 2021 1:31 PM
A middle aged mother of five who slept with a taser in her home was raided by police for drugs twice in four months.

Stephanie May Wilton faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 19, charged with five drug related offences, including possessing drugs, utensils, and the unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court heard her run ins with police began on May 20 when they raided her home in Dalby looking for drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court Wilton surrendered 1.3g of chopped marijuana and a homemade bong.

The latter offending occurred under similar circumstances on August 19, with yet another search warrant uncovering more than half an ounce of marijuana.

The court heard two clip seal bags containing 13.3g and 3.3.g of dangerous drugs, along with a taser styled into a torch in her wardrobe, and another drug utensil.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the 51-year-old mum had been reeling from the death of her grandson in 2018, and had been attempting to get her in order since.

Wilton pleaded guilty to all charges and was given 9 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.

