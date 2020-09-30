Drought remains core issue for regional Queensland

ONE of the privileges of my job is travelling around the electorate meeting people.

The backbone of our region is the people who support the wide variety of industries that the Callide electorate boasts.

As a result of COVID-19, all of the 18 shows in the electorate have been cancelled.

Whilst this is devastating to the communities involved, it means that I have time to attend bull sales. As we all know, agriculture is an essential service and the bull sales have proceeded. Confidence in the cattle industry is encouraging given everything that has been thrown at rural people, not only by the weather but also the current Labor government.

As I drive around, I get a first-hand look at seasonal conditions. One word sums it up: dry.

With over two thirds of Queensland drought declared, the biggest issue of the year, COVID-19, has been but a small speed bump for most rural people.

Crossing the border has caused some headaches but I have been pleased to be able to offer some assistance in this regard.

If you need assistance, or any further information regarding the upcoming election, don’t hesitate to contact the Callide Electorate Office on 07 4845 1100 or email callide@parliament.qld.gov.au.

-Member for Callide, Colin Boyce