Drought relief provided to Miles and Tara farmers

SUPPORT: A team of RACQ volunteers headed to Tara and Miles in March to help Queensland communities affected by natural disaster. Pic: RACQ

A team of RACQ volunteers headed to Tara and Miles in March 2021 to lend a hand to farmers who had been struggling with dire drought conditions.

In February 2021, more than 60 per cent of Queensland has still been drought declared.

RACQ Foundation senior foundation co-ordinator Bridgette Muller, said the two week visit was part of the organisation’s latest community assistance program, which provided practical help to communities doing it tough.

“Farmers in Tara and Miles have been hit hard by the drought in recent years, and although rain in March provided some relief, many locals continue to face immense financial pressure,” Ms Muller said.

“Our mechanics helped fix tractors and machinery and serviced farm vehicles while our non-mechanical employees helped with other jobs like setting up IT equipment, painting, and fencing.

“We also had a tradesperson helping with carpentry work and donated 20 laptops to families.

“Jobs that the farmers may not have the time or money to do themselves.”

Ms Muller said the company also donated cricket equipment to the Tara and Moonie Cricket Club and volunteers had helped paint and clean up the Miles Historical Village Museum.

“When drought hits, it’s not only the farmers who suffer but the whole community,” she said.

“That’s why RACQ Foundation teamed up with Drought Angels to also put on a ‘Rural Day Off’ for local farmers.

“The day featured hairdressers, masseurs, kids’ games, food and drinks, and a night-time concert. It really gave locals a chance to get off their farms and relax and have some fun.

“We were also proud to use the day to gift stock feed to local farmers to give some relief to the ongoing costs of feeding animals.”

Ms Muller said the RACQ Foundation Community Assistance Program to Tara and Miles was the tenth of its kind, and two more trips were planned for later this year.

“While rains have temporarily eased the burden for some, our work is not over yet,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to getting out to help other communities and sharing a cuppa or two with some more farmers.”