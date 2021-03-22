Drought outreach program for Western Downs residents

Despite recent rainfall, much of the Western Downs and Maranoa regions have been crippled by ongoing drought conditions, prompting the Federal Government to host a series of community outreach events.

Minister for Agriculture Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud encouraged rural residents affected by drought to attend the upcoming events in Miles, Jandowae, Cunnamulla, and Morven, to find out what support is available.

“These events will bring together all levels of government, charities, not-for-profit and agricultural organisations to support farmers and rural communities living through the immediate and longer-term effects of drought,” Mr Littleproud said.

“It’s a great opportunity for farmers, families and community members to catch up with friends and neighbours and find out what support is available during drought and tough times.”

SUPPORT: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud Pic: AAP Image/Lukas Coch`

The Bureau of Meteorology said Australia has been in the grips of drought for several years, with below average rainfall plaguing farmers since early 2017, warning rainfall deficits may continue “for some time”.

Mr Littleproud said while some areas of Queensland have received good rain in recent months, there are many areas of Maranoa and Western Downs that missed out on substantial falls.

“These events are so important in keeping up the morale in our rural and remote communities,” he said.

“The aim is to ensure our communities are given the right information, advice and options to prepare and recover from drought now and into the future.”

At the events, attendees will get information and advice on low-interest loans, Farm Household Allowance, On-Farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme, $3,000 Drought Community Support Initiative, and Rotary will distribute $500 vouchers to drought-affected households.

The events will host representatives from Australian Government agencies such as the Australian Taxation Office, Regional Investment Corporation, Services Australia and NBN Co State government agencies and non-government organisations.

Here’s when and where the events will be held:

Cunnamulla: Monday, March 29 from 10am to 2pm – Cunnamulla Shire Hall, 3 Jane Street, Cunnamulla

Morven: Tuesday, March 30 from 10am to 2pm – Morven Community Hall, Warrego Highway, Morven

Miles: Wednesday, March 31 from 11am to 3pm – Anzac Park, Warrego Highway, Miles

Jandowae: Thursday, April 1 from 9am to 12 noon – Jandowae Memorial Hall, George Street, Jandowae

For more information on the Drought Community Outreach Program click HERE.