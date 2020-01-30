Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

RELIEF: The Ryan family are handed the keys to a new Nissan Navara at Armstrong Nissan in Toowoomba, with the Drought Angels. Pic: Armstrong Nissan Toowoomba

RELIEF: The Ryan family are handed the keys to a new Nissan Navara at Armstrong Nissan in Toowoomba, with the Drought Angels. Pic: Armstrong Nissan Toowoomba

WITH drought crippling the majority of Queensland and the Darling Downs, it takes the generous efforts of locals and organisations such as Drought Angels to bring a little relief to those in need in these desperate times.

The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the upkeep of a working car thanks to Armstrong Nissan in Toowoomba.

Five new Nissan Navara four-wheel drive dual cabs were donated to the small charity that’s run with big hearts, enabling the organisation to provide struggling families who have not been able to upkeep their own cars.

The cars, worth more than $250,000 in total, have been loaned to five regional families living in the Southern Downs/Western Downs region for a year or until the kilometres tick over 10,000 kilometres.

Founding director of Drought Angels, Natasha Johnston, said she was amazed by the offer.

“I think it’s wonderful that Nissan has identified and seen that there is a real crisis with the drought and these farmers are struggling with vehicles,” Ms Johnston said.

“Being on farms there is always maintenance and repairs to do on vehicles and with the drought they don’t have the time or money.

“Families that are receiving these cars – one of them their car has been broken down for years they haven’t been able to afford to fix it.

“Another families of ours they’re sick, whether it be cancer or heart problems so for those families it’s now easing the burden of them trying to get to appointments.”

Armstrong Auto Group owner Jacqui Armstrong said everybody should be doing their bit too help those doing it tough.

“Some of the stories we have been hearing recently we just find horrific,” Ms Armstrong said.

“Despite the growth of Toowoomba over the years, we are still just like a big country town and in times like these everyone should be doing what they can to help those doing it tough in their communities.”

Handover of the vehicles to Drought Angels took place on January 22.