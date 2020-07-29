Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DONATION: Origin has partnered with Drought Angels, donating $175,000 over the next three years. Pic: Supplied
DONATION: Origin has partnered with Drought Angels, donating $175,000 over the next three years. Pic: Supplied
News

Drought Angels receive funds to help farmers doing it tough

Peta McEachern
29th Jul 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECORD low rainfall, devastating fires and the COVID-19 pandemic have challenged farming communities across Australia – some rain has fallen, but the drought is far from over in most areas.

Lending a helping hand, Origin has partnered with Drought Angels to acknowledge the ongoing hardship farmers face in regional areas, donating $175,000 over the next three years to help support local communities.

Origin General Manager, Condabri, Talinga and Orana Assets, Alexandra Kennedy-Clark said the $175,000 is additional to donations of more than $200,000 that has been donated across the past three years.

“We have worked closely with Chinchilla based Drought Angels to develop a partnership that minimises overheads and gets more money into the hands of those who need it most,” Ms Kennedy-Clark said.

“I am proud that we have been able to build a strong relationship with Drought Angels, who do such great work supporting not only farmers, but so many other regional small businesses,” she said.

Origin’s new partnership with Drought Angels includes a tailored solar package, upgraded systems and improvements to current infrastructure.

Director of Drought Angels Jenny Gailey is pleased to see Origin continuing to support local communities.

“Australian farmers are proud and more often than not don’t reach out,’ Ms Gailey said.

“I look forward to working with Origin… so we can help these families in a meaningful and discreet manner.

“Our new three-year partnership with Origin will help us grow our capabilities, allowing us to continue our mission of supporting all primary producers Australia wide.”

Origin is Australia’s largest energy retailer and has a range of support available to customers who may be in financial distress.

“Origin would like to encourage our customers affected by drought, fire or COVID-19, to contact us for advice on how we can best support them through these difficult times. We have a range of payment assistance options available to support customers,” Ms Kennedy- Clark, said.

Customers experiencing financial hardship can request a payment extension online or they can speak to Origin about additional support available to assist in managing their accounts by calling 13 24 61.

charity donation chinchilla community drought angels origin energy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOWN SPIRIT: How Mitchell locals gave shelter to a family in need

        premium_icon TOWN SPIRIT: How Mitchell locals gave shelter to a family in...

        News THE family who lost their home to a devastating fire in Mitchell have been generously given a new place to stay thanks to community support.

        ‘They’re going to kill me’: Dad granted bail after standoff with police

        premium_icon ‘They’re going to kill me’: Dad granted bail after standoff...

        Crime FULL DETAILS: Bodycam footage shows a harrowing two hour stand off between the...

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member

        Southwest pubs set to receive liquid gold delivery from XXXX

        premium_icon Southwest pubs set to receive liquid gold delivery from XXXX

        News Find out if your local will receive a free keg of XXXX