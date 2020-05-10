Drought Angels receive 10k donation

DONATION: Many farmers are struggling to feed their families, while working hard to provide produce for us to feed ours. Pic: Supplied

DESPITE torrential rain in February the drought continues and many farmers faced with hardships are struggling to feed their families.

The charity Drought Angels provides a vital lifeline for those families and Origin Energy has stepped up donating a significant sum of cash to the organisation to help those in need.

Origin redirected $10,000 that was approved for Rural Day Off into helping fund hampers for immediate delivery to farmers doing it tough.

Origin’s General Manager for the Condabri, Talinga and Orana, Alex Kennedy-Clark, said it’s important to support regional communities.

“Origin is pleased to be able to continue supporting our regional communities through these unprecedented times, and to help Drought Angels in their important outreach activities,” she said.

Drought Angels Director, Tash Johnston said she is proud of the difference Drought Angels has been able make by helping struggling farmers since starting up in 2014.

“Contributions such as this recent donation from Origin, on top of the $200,000 already donated since 2018, really help to provide tailored support to those doing it tough in rural communities,” Ms Johnston said.

Drought Angels have continued to make a significant contribution to farmers during the pandemic, with over $198,500 provided in financial assistance, 183 emergency packs delivered to other organisations who assist those in need, 79 food hampers delivered to farming families and 73 care packs dropped off during the COVID-19 period since March 2020 alone.

You can help contribute directly to the purchase of food hampers to provide relief to primary producers and people in need by heading to the Drought Angels website at www.droughtangels.org.au/donate.