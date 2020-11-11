'The drought is like cancer spreading across Australia'

'The drought is like cancer spreading across Australia'

Drought Angels founder Natasha Johnston has won the Australian of the Year Awards’ Queensland Local Hero for 2021.

The Chinchilla local will now go on to represent the state at the national awards next year.

Mrs Johnston is the founder and director of a service that delivers care packages and financial assistance to thousands of drought-stricken farming families across Queensland and New South Wales.

Natasha and her friend Nicki Blackwell were inspired to help after hearing stories of farmers struggling to put food on the table.

After loading a ute with supplies to take to one family in 2014, they soon started responding to calls for assistance from other families in urgent need.

Ms Blackwell left the organisation in 2017 and it is now run by Mrs Johnston, Jenny Gailey, and Steele Johnston.

After accepting the award at the Brisbane Convention Centre last night, Mrs Johnston said she was “very honoured” to win and thanked the entire Drought Angels team, saying none of the work they do would be possible without them.

Are You Bogged Mate mental health advocate Mary O’Brien was a runner-up.

Originally published as Drought Angels founder snags prestigious state award