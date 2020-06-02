Menu
Crime

Driver’s offer to crooks: ‘Keep the car, give back my ID’

by Patrick Billings
2nd Jun 2020 12:45 PM
A QUEENSLAND man whose vehicle was stolen has offered the thieves a deal - keep the vehicle just return his work credentials.

Jason Marshall was driving home from work in Mackay last week when his car broke down.

When he went back to get it the car had been stolen.

"I really don't care about the car but it had my MSIC (Maritime Security Identification Card) and site access card in it," he wrote on Mackay Crime Watch.

"I thought we might be able to come to an arrangement where they give me my cards and I'll give them the keys, no bull.

 

The man is willing to trade his car for cards.
"I really don't care about the car just the cards as they are expensive to replace."

According to the Port of Brisbane website the MSIC is a nationally consistent identification card which confirms that the holder has met the minimum background checking requirements to work in a maritime and/or offshore security zone.

The cards can cost several hundred dollars.

