ON THE RUN: A man is on the run after evading police on the Warrego Highway in a car with stolen plates. Pic: Supplied

A MAN driving a black Holden Commodore with stolen plates evaded Miles police this evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the driver turned on to the Warrego Highway from Racecourse Rd in Miles at 5.40pm, on Tuesday, October 6.

“Police are conducting patrols in the Miles area to try and locate the driver,” she said.