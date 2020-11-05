Menu
A new Tweed father will spend Christmas in prison after he was sentenced for leading police on a high speed police chase earlier this year.
News

Driver was on parole when he led police on 160km/h chase

Jessica Lamb
4th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 5th Nov 2020 6:21 AM
A NEW father will remain behind bars until next year after he led police on a high-speed car chase through the Tweed.

Tyger Jack Titmarsh, 21, appeared by videolink from Clarence Correctional Centre to Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

The Banora Point man pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, police pursuit, resisting police and entering enclosed lands.

Court documents reveal Titmarsh was arrested on August 30 after he led police on a pursuit from through Banora Point, Tweed Heads South and Chinderah from about 11.30pm.

Police say he reached speeds in excess of 160km/h at the peak of the pursuit.

The pursuit circled back to Banora Point before Titmarsh ran out of fuel, with the VW hatchback coming to a sudden stop on Winders Place.

Titmarsh tried to flee on foot before being arrested.

At the time, he told police he was only the passenger of the car and not the driver.

Titmarsh was already serving an intensive corrections order for a similar pursuit offence and was on parole at the time for an assault charge.

Defence solicitor Riley Owens said his client acknowledged the significant public safety concern and expressed his remorse evident by changing his pleas.

"It was a snap decision by a 21-year-old man and the thought of jail came to him as soon as the chase began," he said.

Mr Owens said Titmarsh became a father for the first time two weeks before he entered custody.

He said Titmarsh was exposed to domestic violence and alcohol abuse while growing up and had been diagnosed with bipolar and ADHD previously but was not currently medicated.

The court heard Titmarsh was in the process of completing Year 11 at Banora Point High School at the time of the offending.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted Titmarsh and gave him an aggregate sentence of 15 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of nine months backdated to his arrest for the police pursuit and driving while disqualified charges.

Mr Dunlevy convicted Titmarsh but did not further punish him for the charges of entering enclosed lands and resisting police.

He will be eligible for parole on May 28 next year.

