Police look over the wreckage of the truck. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

Police look over the wreckage of the truck. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

ONE patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a concrete agitator rolled at Childers and Voss Rd before 6am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no details regarding injuries were provided.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the male driver had been taken to hospital for observations only, despite the significant damage the agitator sustained.