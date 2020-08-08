Driver speeding on Warrego Hwy with kids loses licence

A man in his 20s has lost his license after he was caught driving above the speed limit by 102km/hr on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Cade Mooney

A YOUNG man has paid the price for driving dangerously with two small children in his car.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the man was travelling along the Warrego Highway at Boonarga, where he was clocked travelling 36km over the speed limit.

“A 20-year-old P-Plate driver was intercepted on the Warrego Highway at Boonarga,” he said.

“The P plate driver had two young children in the car when intercepted.

“As a result of the speed the offender was travelling, he was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $622.00 and six demerit points, effectively losing his licence.”

The spokesman went on to say police would maintain a high presence on roadways to ensure the safety of all road users.

“Road Safety Week is approaching with a number of strategies being implemented and continued to be run by police,” he said.

“There will be a significant increase in police presence across the division, particularly targeting the Fatal Five.

“Chinchilla police in conjunction with the Dalby Road Policing Unit - will be utilising marked and unmarked vehicles during Road Safety Week.”