Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

STUPID MISTAKE: A man has paid the price for driving dangerously on a Chinchilla Road. FILE PHOTO

A MAN who drank about 18 beers before crashing a car into a property faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Scott Danial Koina pleaded guilty to one count of dangerously operating a vehicle and one account of excessive speeding.

The court heard that about 9pm on December 7 police received several phone calls about a vehicle hooning around Windmill Road, then a crashing sound.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana said police attended the crash scene at the corner of Windmill and Aerodrome roads and saw a vehicle that had crashed through a fence.

Police found the car was registered to Koina and went his address.

He stated to police he had been drunk about 18 beers between 2.30pm and 9pm and went home at 9.30pm, then drove but he could not recall driving towards Tara.

“He then stated he took the corner too fast at approximately 80km/h before increasing his speed to 100km/h at which point he lost control of the vehicle, swerving off the road and crashing into the fence. He then left the location after arranging for a friend to pick him up,” Sgt Tahana said.

When Magistrate Tracey Mossop asked he had anything to say about his actions, Koina said nothing.

“It was a stupid thing to do and you’re paying the price because for it,” Ms Mossop said.

Koina was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 6 months.

No convictions were recorded.