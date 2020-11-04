Menu
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Driver killed in horror crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
A man has died after being thrown from a car in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd and Reservoir Rd about 6.30am.

'Too many deaths': Young man killed in late-night crash

It's understood the driver was thrown from the car as it left the road.

Police and firefighters remain on scene.

The police spokesman said there were no impacts to traffic.

landsborough landsborough maleny road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

