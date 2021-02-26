Driver hangs out window in road rage swearing at motorists

RAGE: Brian Lennard Freeman was charged in Chinchilla court for multiple driving offences during a road rage incident in Tara. Pic: Supplied

RAGE: Brian Lennard Freeman was charged in Chinchilla court for multiple driving offences during a road rage incident in Tara. Pic: Supplied

A concerned resident promptly called police after witnessing a Tara man driving erratically and hanging out his car swearing at road users.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said offices received the concerning call on December 5, that Brian Lennard Freeman was in his self-constructed Toyota HiLux, bunny hopping and screeching his tires on Sara St in Tara.

Sergeant Brady said the whiteness also told officers Freeman was hanging out of the car by his waist and screaming, "f--k off you c-t," at other road users.

"It was an unsafe vehicle due to having no headrest… the defendant has constructed the vehicle himself," he told the court.

On Thursday, February 18, Freeman was unable to attend Chinchilla Magistrates Court in person although pleaded guilty through a carriage service to the following charges: driving without due care and attention without consideration for other road users, driving a safe but defective car, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Freeman $1000 for all of the offences and recorded a conviction.