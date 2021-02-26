Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RAGE: Brian Lennard Freeman was charged in Chinchilla court for multiple driving offences during a road rage incident in Tara. Pic: Supplied
RAGE: Brian Lennard Freeman was charged in Chinchilla court for multiple driving offences during a road rage incident in Tara. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Driver hangs out window in road rage swearing at motorists

Peta McEachern
26th Feb 2021 12:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A concerned resident promptly called police after witnessing a Tara man driving erratically and hanging out his car swearing at road users.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said offices received the concerning call on December 5, that Brian Lennard Freeman was in his self-constructed Toyota HiLux, bunny hopping and screeching his tires on Sara St in Tara.

Sergeant Brady said the whiteness also told officers Freeman was hanging out of the car by his waist and screaming, "f--k off you c-t," at other road users.

"It was an unsafe vehicle due to having no headrest… the defendant has constructed the vehicle himself," he told the court.

On Thursday, February 18, Freeman was unable to attend Chinchilla Magistrates Court in person although pleaded guilty through a carriage service to the following charges: driving without due care and attention without consideration for other road users, driving a safe but defective car, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Freeman $1000 for all of the offences and recorded a conviction.

brian lennard freeman chinchilla court road rage incident tara crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Premium Content Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Crime Queensland’s Police Commissioner says new youth justice reforms will work in a “suite of initiatives” to targed repeat young offenders.

        Two arrested after alleged armed robbery of Maranoa servo

        Premium Content Two arrested after alleged armed robbery of Maranoa servo

        News Police have tracked down and arrested two people after they allegedly held up a...

        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory

        What got our Olympic bid over the line

        Premium Content What got our Olympic bid over the line

        News What got our 2032 Olympic Games bid over the line