Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Cedar Point woman has plead guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous File Image.
A Cedar Point woman has plead guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous File Image.
News

Driver had ‘no knowledge’ passenger was on car roof

Adam Daunt
13th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 4:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CEDAR POINT woman will face sentencing next year after pleading guilty in Casino Local Court to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous.

Hannah Buscall was found to have driven a Honda CRV in a manner dangerous to the public on Bariamal Lane at Cedar Point between 8:15pm and 9:05pm on September 11.

The court was told this involved the vehicle allegedly reaching 90 km per hour and swerving the car on the road.

The court also heard that one of the five passengers allegedly climbed out of the CRV and ended up on the roof of the vehicle while it was in motion.

In defence, it was argued that Ms Buscall had "no knowledge" of whether the passenger "climbed out of the car or was on the roof" and therefore her responsibility was "minimal".

A charge of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm was withdrawn.

Ms Buscall's boyfriend, who was injured in the incident, was present in court on Thursday.

Ms Buscall will be sentenced on February 4 and a full sentence assessment report has been ordered.

More Stories

casino local court casino nsw northern rivers court northern rivers crime news northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:09 AM
        Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        Premium Content Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        News HERE’s a list of the most shocking drug raids that occurred during 2020 - from DMT...

        How you can help our farmers this festive season

        Premium Content How you can help our farmers this festive season

        News AFTER a challenging year for the farming sector, here’s how you can support local...

        Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

        Premium Content Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

        News OUR Lady of the Southern Cross College student, Amy Walker, has been commended for...