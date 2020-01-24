Menu
The car was found on its side off Mons Rd, Buderim, this morning.
Breaking

'He was off his head on something': Driver flees crash

Ashley Carter
by
24th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
WITNESSES say a driver has fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in a quiet Sunshine Coast street after the ute was found on its side this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Mons Rd and Edwin Rd, Buderim, about 11.50am.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it appeared the driver fled the scene before crews arrived.

The driver fled the scene after being helped from the car when it crashed and rolled, witnesses say.
Nearby resident Barry Brownie said he heard skids and saw the ute "sliding" along the street before it crashed.

"I look up and I see this ute just sliding along there and go straight off the edge," he said.

"I know that's a lake down there, that's where I thought he went, and I thought 'hell of a way to wash your car."

Mr Brownie ran across the road and held the door open for the driver to get out of the car. He said the man "was gone within about 30 seconds".

"He was off his head on something," he said.

Barry Brownie helped the driver out of the ute after it crashed and rolled.
More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

