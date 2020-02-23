Driver disqualified after demerit points mix-up

A MUNGINDI woman who mixed up the dates when her demerit points would be cleared was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months for driving when she appeared in St George Magistrates Court this week.

Peta Barbette Debney, of Mungindi, pleaded guilty on February 18 to driving without a licence which was suspended due to accumulated demerit points.

Police Prosecutor Sgt Heather Whiting said that on January 16 at 3pm, police were conducting a patrol of Mungindi and intercepted the defendant’s vehicle.

“Officers found the defendant’s licence had been suspended until January 29 due to accumulated demerit points in October 2019.”

Solicitor Ross Finlayson said Ms Debney believed her suspension had finished.

“She thought her time had ended on December 29, 2019, but was wrong,” he said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop warned Debney not to drive in the next six months.

“If you are caught driving in the next six months it will be a disqualification for two years, Magistrate Mossop said.

Debney was convicted and fined $300 in addition to the six month disqualification.