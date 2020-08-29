Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
Crime

Driver deliberately hit pedestrian, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:31 AM

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running over a pedestrian on purpose in Perth.

The driver of a Ford Falcon sedan, 32, was driving along Walter Rd West in Dianella when he allegedly started shouting at the pedestrian about 9pm on Thursday.

WA police say the pedestrian then crossed the road when the driver swerved to run him over.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News
CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News

 

The vehicle then drove away before stopping nearby on Shaftesbury Ave before the driver walked back towards the victim.

The pedestrian, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old man from Noranda was charged with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 14.

Originally published as Driver deliberately hit pedestrian: cops

The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
crime dangerous drivng police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health There have been three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Schoolies has been cancelled, and new restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast

        Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Premium Content Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Offbeat A southwest Queensland council has “enlisted” pop idol Kylie Minogue

        JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        Premium Content JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        News Up to 13,400 ongoing clean energy jobs will be created in Qld

        Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Premium Content Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Crime THE man told his partner to kill herself or he would do it for her.