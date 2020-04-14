Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2020 8:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN behind the wheel of a suspected stolen car has been crash-tackled in a dramatic arrest at a Gold Coast shopping centre this afternoon.

Gold Coast Police came across the man driving a Mazda sedan, believed to be stolen, at Helensvale about 3.30pm.

A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast

Officers followed the vehicle all the way to Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on the corner of Ashmore and Benowa roads, a police spokesman said.

The driver allegedly fled and was taken down by officers on a nearby road just before 5pm.

A police officer suffered minor injuries when he "banged his head" during the arrest.

Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast

The driver, of an undisclosed age, had not been charged by police as of 5.45pm.

The car was bearing a Northern Territory number plate, reports Nine News Gold Coast.

Originally published as Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

More Stories

arrest gold coast police shopping centre solen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

        premium_icon Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

        News The much-loved teen has been remembered as ‘a rock’ to her friends as tributes pour in the community.

        Emergency services on route to Chinchilla-Wondai crash

        premium_icon Emergency services on route to Chinchilla-Wondai crash

        News Reports came in early this afternoon about a single vehicle accident.

        Chinchilla Dentist able to offer telehealth

        premium_icon Chinchilla Dentist able to offer telehealth

        News With coronavirus restrictions preventing many patients from seeing their regular...

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders