ALIGHT: Emergency services have responded to truck fire in Meandarra overnight.
News

Driver assessed after truck caught fire

Zoe Bell
30th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
EMERGENCY crews have responded to reports of a truck fire at Meandarra overnight.

The incident occurred on the intersection of Surat Development Road and Meandarra Talwood Road at 9.42pm last night, April 29.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokeswoman confirmed paramedics remained on standby while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services contained the fire.

The driver of the vehicle was assessed however had sustained no injuries and did not require further transport.

