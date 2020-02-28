“Drinking and lashing out”: 21y/o jailed, guilty on 11 charges

Kyle Draper of St George has been sentenced to 12 months jail after pleading guilty to a string of charges.

Kyle Draper, 21 of St George, faced St George Magistrates Court on February 18 on 11 charges.

On this occasion, he pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage, one charge of breaching bail conditions, one charge of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent – domestic violence offence, one charge of contravention of a domestic violence order (aggravated offence) and one charge of wilful damage – domestic violence offence.

Earlier, on August 20, 2019, Draper had entered guilty pleas to two charges of wilful damage, committed on July 11; one charge on wilful damage on July 22; one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol while not a holder of a licence; one charge of driving without a licence; and one for possessing marijuana.

Police Prosecutor Sgt Heather Whiting said that between July 11, 2019, and January 10, 2020, Draper committed five wilful damage offences.

“He threw rocks and damaged a Queensland Police Service vehicle, Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle, Goondir Health Services business, Cobb & Co Hotel and a Department of Housing residence,” she said.

“On January 10 this year he committed a most serious contravention of a domestic violence order, wilfully damaged property and attempted to enter a dwelling with intent to commit an offence.

“The aggrieved party arrived home where Draper then jumped out on to her car and threw a can at the car window.

“Prior to her arrival home, he had kicked in a screen door and attempted to gain entry to the residence.

“This was quite a frightening time for the aggrieved.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin told the court alcohol was a problem for Draper.

“Every one of these offences occurred while he was drinking; he was lashing out at the world around him,” he said

“He has been paying $100 per fortnight for the damage to the vehicle windscreen and has $350 to go.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it was unfortunate that it all came to this.

“I acknowledge you have pleaded guilty to 11 offences from a period from July 11, 2019, to January 10, 2020,” she said.

“You have contravened the domestic violence order by throwing a can at a car and cracking the window, then you were found by police hiding in the back yard and were seen trying to break into the house.

“I hope you can start to address your issues while you are in custody.

“It is terrible to see a young person who is not all that bad end up in jail – you need to choose to be a better person or a worse one.

“The choice is up to you: use this time to reflect on your actions.”

Draper was convicted and sentenced to six months jail for the wilful damage to the Queensland Ambulance and Police vehicles; five months jail for driving under the influence and one month for driving without a licence – these are to be served cumulatively.

He was also convicted and sentenced to six months jail for possession of cannabis; six months jail for wilful damage to hotel; one month jail for breaching bail; 12 months jail for contravening a domestic violence order; nine months jail for wilful damage (under the domestic violence order) and 12 months jail for attempting to enter dwelling with intent (also under the domestic violence order).

All sentences are to be served concurrently; Draper will be eligible for parole on 16 June 2020.

The Magistrate ordered restitution of $784.30 be paid to Queensland Police Service, $898.69 be paid to Cobb & Co Hotel and $190 be paid to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

All were referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.