Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Drink-driving charge after elderly woman’s death

by Nathan Edwards
21st Nov 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the accident which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd at Lake MacDonald on October 4.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on December 15.

Police say the crash occurred when a Volkswagen SUV and a Toyota Landcruiser Prado collided head-on in the early evening.

The elderly woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Two others in the car - a 16-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman - were injured.

The charged man was also taken to hospital in a stable condition at the time.

 

Originally published as Drink-driving charge after elderly woman's death

More Stories

car crash death fatal noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Full list of Chinchilla State High 2020 award recipients

        Premium Content NAMED: Full list of Chinchilla State High 2020 award...

        News 230+ PHOTO GALLERY: Every photo taken at the Chinchilla State High School awards presentation on Wednesday, November 18.

        ‘Airbags saved our lives’: McCullough in car crash scare

        Premium Content ‘Airbags saved our lives’: McCullough in car crash scare

        News NRL star Andrew McCullough and his family escape serious injury in high-speed road...

        Coward puncher in Dalby court for assaulting man from behind

        Premium Content Coward puncher in Dalby court for assaulting man from behind

        Crime A YOUNG man faced Dalby court for his attack on a man in a Brisbane Bar, following...

        100+ PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla Christian College formal

        Premium Content 100+ PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla Christian College formal

        News ALL the dazzling photos from the Chinchilla Christian Colleges roaring 20’s themed...