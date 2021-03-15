Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHINCHILLA DRINK DRIVE: Jason Havern lost licence in court after busted for drink driving. Pic: Brenda Strong
CHINCHILLA DRINK DRIVE: Jason Havern lost licence in court after busted for drink driving. Pic: Brenda Strong
Crime

Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

Peta McEachern
15th Mar 2021 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A middle-aged has worker fronted Chinchilla Magistrate Court after he was busted driving with an alcohol BAC of 0.115.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Chinchilla police intercepted Jason Havern’s car on Middle Street on February 6.

Havern faced Chinchilla court on Thursday, March 4, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle limit, but not over the high alcohol limit.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked Havern if he had anything to say, to which the man responded he was concerned about his job.

“I was wondering if you could give me a bit of leniency because my job requires me to drive on site,” he asked.

Magistrate Mossop told Havern that he would be losing his license for the mandatory minimum of three months.

“The reading was not .05, or just over, it was over 0.1… so three months is what I have to give you,” she said.

“You are going to have to sort something out with your employer or take holidays.

“Do not risk driving, I very rarely have someone stupid enough who does and they get caught, and then they come in here, and you should see the look on their face because they already know they’ll lose it for two years.

“I know employment is important – but is it so import that you lose your license for two years?”

Along with the license disqualification, Havern was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

chinchilla court chinchilla police drink drive jason havern mid range drink driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Monday.

        $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Premium Content $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        News $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        Premium Content Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        News JobKeeper’s cut off date will hurt these 10 Queensland locations the most

        Man faces court for kicking and swearing at Dalby ATM

        Premium Content Man faces court for kicking and swearing at Dalby ATM

        Crime The teenager provided a reason to police as to why he had abused an automated...