Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

A middle-aged has worker fronted Chinchilla Magistrate Court after he was busted driving with an alcohol BAC of 0.115.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Chinchilla police intercepted Jason Havern’s car on Middle Street on February 6.

Havern faced Chinchilla court on Thursday, March 4, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle limit, but not over the high alcohol limit.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked Havern if he had anything to say, to which the man responded he was concerned about his job.

“I was wondering if you could give me a bit of leniency because my job requires me to drive on site,” he asked.

Magistrate Mossop told Havern that he would be losing his license for the mandatory minimum of three months.

“The reading was not .05, or just over, it was over 0.1… so three months is what I have to give you,” she said.

“You are going to have to sort something out with your employer or take holidays.

“Do not risk driving, I very rarely have someone stupid enough who does and they get caught, and then they come in here, and you should see the look on their face because they already know they’ll lose it for two years.

“I know employment is important – but is it so import that you lose your license for two years?”

Along with the license disqualification, Havern was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.