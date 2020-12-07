Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to drink driving. Picture: Contributed
Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to drink driving. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drink driver had 7 beers before getting behind the wheel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man consumed seven beers before he was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test.

Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Willie driving along Dean St about 11.20pm on October 21.

Ms King said Willie had told police he had consumed seven drinks that evening, with his last being only three minutes before interception.

She said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .093.

Willie's defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was drinking Hahn light beers and had started at 6.30pm.

"He had planned to stay under the limit but miscalculated and is sorry for that."

Willie was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for 3 months.

drink driving rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly coward punched in late night attack at pub

        Premium Content Man allegedly coward punched in late night attack at pub

        Crime A NIGHT out at a Dalby pub turned violent after a man was allegedly struck from behind in a reportedly unprovoked attack.

        DRUG RAID: Man hides marijuana plants in greenhouse

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Man hides marijuana plants in greenhouse

        Crime A WESTERN Downs man has faced court after police discovered a clandestine growing...

        Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

        Premium Content Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

        Crime THE man had been cruising around on his motorcycle drunk at night when he was...

        Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

        Premium Content Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

        Business A HARDWORKING Chinchilla student has celebrated 12 months working for a local...