A Yeppoon man blamed a Japanese fish dish for his drink-driving offence. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Drink-driver blames Japanese fish marinade

Darryn Nufer
14th Dec 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
A YEPPOON drink-driver was adamant a Japanese fish marinade put him over the legal limit, as he'd only had one beer prior to getting behind the wheel.

Kouji Ajisaka, 56, initially tried to represent himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday but Magistrate Cameron Press was not satisfied the defendant understood the English language well enough to proceed on his own.

Mr Press stood the matter down until a Japanese interpreter was able to assist Ajisaka.

When the matter resumed, Ajisaka pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard that Ajisaka returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.057 after police intercepted him on Yeppoon's Farnborough Rd, about 9pm on November 6.

Through the interpreter, Ajisaka told the court he had eaten fish in a Japanese marinade prior to driving and that must have put him over the limit as he had only consumed one beer.

"He believes that is why the breath test shows that number, not the beer he actually drank," the interpreter said.

Magistrate Press had a succinct response.

"Well the charge of course is, having the alcohol in your blood system.

"It doesn't matter how it got there."

Mr Press fined Ajisaka $450 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

