Drillham Dance Students ready for 2020

DANCING: The Primary Classical Ballet at their end of concert in November 2019.

STARTING dance teaching 19 years ago in Miles before moving her academy to Drillham, Madonna Moore’s Academy of Dance is only continuing to grow.

Currently Madonna Moore is teaching 40 students at her school dances including jazz and ballet.

Late in 2019, Ms Moore had to take on another teacher so that she could offer jazz classes in Condamine once a week.

Last year students for to display their skills and entertain the residents at Carinya and Milton house, a show in which residents thoroughly enjoyed.

They ended their year with concert called tutus and ties.

Originally a high school physical education teacher, Ms Moore took up dance teaching to fill a gap after the previous dance teacher left the area.

“I lived in town and taught dance in Miles at the Lutheran Hall,” she said.

“Lyn Reardon had taught tap in Miles for many years, so we worked together on the different disciplines – her with tap and me with classical ballet and jazz.”

Then after getting married, Ms Moore moved to Drillham and had children.

About six or seven years ago, she was on a committee which helped to resurrect the Drillham Hall after it was vandalised, infested with birds and had generally fallen into disrepair.

“It is a beautiful hall and perfect for dance classes, so I moved my classes to Drillham,” she said.

“This meant that I lost a significant number of students from Miles but as an out-of-towner I was determined to hold my ground and offer classes in my town.

“It is after all only 10 minutes from Miles and quite frankly most of us from the smaller towns get sick of travelling for our sport, so it’s been wonderful to be able to offer something locally.”

Her highlight of 2019 has been, as always, seeing her students grow in their ability and confidence.

Looking to this year, Ms Moore said there were always spots for those wishing to learn dance.

Classes will begin within a week or two of school returning in term one and details of class times and locations will be available on Ms Moore’s Facebook page, Madonna Moore’s Academy of Dance’ in the coming week when the timetable is finalised.