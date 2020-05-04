’Drastic’ spike in lockdown food habit

It's official, Australia's eating habits have changed - and it's all because of lockdown.

New data from Deliveroo has revealed the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on our eating habits, and it's pretty eye-opening.

The most standout detail in the information published from the restaurant delivery service is the food we've been turning to during our period of crisis - the British classic, fish and chips.

Orders for the takeaway have increased by a whopping 597 per cent in the last month and shot straight to the top of the app's most-searched meals.

It's not the only tasty morsel that has piqued our interest while we've been cooped up inside, with orders of ice-cream rising by 139 per cent.

We also appear to have a new dinner time, with the apps evening spike in food orders moving forward 43 minutes.

"Where average orders on a weekday would usually peak at approximately 7.06pm, this has now moved earlier, to 6.23pm, suggesting Aussies might be daydreaming about their dinners straight after they've eaten their lunch," the brand's head of consumer communications, Joe Satari, said.

Mr Satari added that the changes have occurred because people's routines have "drastically changed" during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've kept a close eye on customer trends and how people's tastebuds, and dining habits, have shifted during these unprecedented times," he said.

"The importance of food, and sharing it with loved ones has become more important than ever before and we're glad that Deliveroo is able to bring these little moments of joy into homes across Australia."

Other interesting notes that emerged from the data included a change to the busiest weekend day for orders, Deliveroo stating Fridays now "rivalled" Saturdays as the most popular night of the week to order out.

"It seems that Friday night at home is becoming foodie night across the country and the weekend is starting earlier where food is concerned."

It also revealed orders were the largest they had ever been with group meals overtaking single meal orders.

Previously, the most ordered meal item on the app were burgers.

