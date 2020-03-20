Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Helicopter Pilot Anselm Chong is taking extra measures to sanitise the Marine Helicopters before they fly to Heron Island.
Helicopter Pilot Anselm Chong is taking extra measures to sanitise the Marine Helicopters before they fly to Heron Island.
Travel

Drastic measures for island getaways

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUESTS travelling to Heron and Wilson islands will have their health monitored before leaving Gladstone under new coronavirus mitigations.

This comes after the two islands had 30 booking cancellations from overseas travellers in a 48-hour period.

This followed the Federal Government's announcement that international guests must self-isolate for 14 days.

Aldesta Hotels sales and marketing manager Karen Sweeney said several international guests were hoping to postpone until September.

She said at this stage the organisation was unsure how much of a financial blow the cancellations would make to their operations.

"Our team is currently ramping up for both Heron Island and Wilson Island in preparation for the high occupancy over the Easter holidays," Ms Sweeney said.

To mitigate infection risk, guests will be monitored for signs of sickness or temperature on their arrival at check-in at the Gladstone Marina or airport.

"The Heron Islander team have infection control principles in place and are doing everything possible to mitigate risks, providing our team with the latest information on COVID-19 daily," Ms Sweeney said.

"This includes frequently wiping often-touched surfaces with alcohol service wipes, reminding our guests of the importance of ongoing vigilance around personal hygiene."

She said in light of Australians having to cancel overseas plans, staff had received numerous island inquiries.

"We are also receiving many general inquiries from guests checking that the Heron Islander is still operating and that it is business as usual, which at this stage it is," Ms Sweeney said.

Guests who have cancelled their plans due to COVID-19 will be fully refunded.

At this stage there has been no impact to staff on the islands.

aldesta hotels covid-19 gladstone coronavirus heron island wilson island
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

        premium_icon Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

        News TODAY the Chinchilla Magistrates Court implemented new procedures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

        New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        premium_icon New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        Council News Coronavirus measures in place for council vote

        ‘I am a new person’: Miracle MS cure advocate tells story

        premium_icon ‘I am a new person’: Miracle MS cure advocate tells story

        News Amanda Weyman-Jones and daughter Chloe travelled to Moscow, Russia in January for a...

        Chinchilla Show latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

        premium_icon Chinchilla Show latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

        News Following the government’s announcement to cancel events with more than 500 people...