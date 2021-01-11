DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Nth Rocky house destroyed by fire

The scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Photo Jann Houley.

UPDATE 11.52AM: Five people have been taken to hospital after a house fire at North Rockhampton's Face St on Monday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four children and an adult were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

She said they were taken to hospital mostly as a precautionary measure.

Emergency services crews raced to the scene about 10.30am where the house was fully engulfed by fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the blaze was "fully involved" when the first of three fire crews arrived at the scene.

The QFES spokeswoman said at 11.52am the fire was still burning.

She said fire investigators had been requested to attend the scene.

"It's quite an active fire," the QFES spokeswoman said.

"There is quite significant damage."

