Dramatic shift in weather to break hot water systems

FROST: With Queensland preparing for a sharp dip in temperature brought on by a cold front, older hot water systems may struggle to hold up against the temperature change, Pic: Tiana Morriss

AS QUEENSLAND prepares for a sharp dip in temperatures, older hot water systems are going to struggle to hold up against the frosty weather that's predicted to arrive on Friday morning.

Chinchilla K&R Plumbing Supplies manager Scott Samuels said he expected to see an increase in the sale of hot water systems this weekend as the weather temprature changes drastically.

"We're expecting hot weather, 30 degrees on Thursday afternoon then we're in for frost Friday morning," Mr Samuels said.

"With the temperature change, old hot water systems can't handle it, and that's when they go bust or you get leaks.

"It usually happens every year… we put a sale on our hot water systems so it's easier on customers hip pockets."

Frost, thunderstorms and temperatures reaching zero degrees are forecast this weekend as a cold snap hits large parts of Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said low temperatures on Saturday, May 2, will be below average for this time of year.

"Saturday is likely to be the coldest day," Mr Markworthsaid.

"Most of southwest Queensland will see minimums into the single digits, Stanthorpe and Warwick for example potentially could minimums around 0 degrees."

Saturday morning in Chinchilla is looking to be a chilly 4 degrees.

Owner of Laser Plumbing Chinchilla and operations manager Tamara Pitt said the frost may cause other issues.

"When we come into the cooler weather, that's usually when you get issues with your pipes, valves and hot water systems coming under pressure because of the change in the climate," Mrs Pitt said.

"Even pipes in the ceiling anything like that when it sharply comes into frost or cold weather, there's always a bigger call out for hot water systems."

Mrs Pit warns there could also be issues with solar panels if the right product hasn't been insalled.

"Another thing is people's solar panels, some aren't made for the frost in Chinchilla," she said.

"We need to be very careful when we get our solar panels for our hot water systems, that we're getting the right ones for our climate."