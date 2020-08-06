Dragons star breaches COVID protocols

Dragons star forward Paul Vaughan is expected to miss his round 13 fixture hours after veteran coach Wayne Bennett suffered the same fate.

St George Illawarra have confirmed star forward Paul Vaughan breached the NRL's strict COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

As first reported by Channel 9's Danny Weidler, Vaughan is under investigation by the NRL for eating breakfast at a cafe in Illawarra.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to feature in Thursday evening's round 13 fixture against the Sydney Roosters, but his availability is now in question following the breach.

The Dragons released a short statement confirming Vaughan's error: "The Dragons are disappointed with Vaughan's conduct and are working with the NRL and Project Apollo to determine his availability for the Dragons' Round 13 clash against the Sydney Roosters."

Despite some reports Vaughan used a fake name to sign into the cafe, Weidler confirmed the Dragons player had neglected to sign into the cafe altogether.

Hours earlier, veteran NRL coach Wayne Bennett broke the league's coronavirus rules by dining at an Italian restaurant in Sydney's inner-west on Wednesday.

Bennett claimed he didn't know he was breaching the NRL's strict protocols, which ban players and coaches from visiting public places.

The Daily Telegraph reported the South Sydney Rabbitohs coach will miss this Friday's grudge match against the Brisbane Broncos.

