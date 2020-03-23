Dr Chris Brown rushed to hospital

As Australians continue to practice social distancing, Dr Chris Brown has revealed a self-isolation inspired attempt at gardening landed him in hospital over the weekend.

Speaking to Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa Monday morning, the beloved TV vet said a pruning mishap had him rushing to the emergency room on Sunday night with an "ulcerated eye".

"The only problem is, when you're in this self-isolation period you tend to take on little challenges around the house that you probably shouldn't," he told the hosts.

"I mean yesterday, I was gardening and did a bit of pruning and didn't realise I was pruning a highly toxic plant and broke off at the stem and put sap into my eye," he explained.

"Sap from a toxic cactus ulcerated my cornea and I ended up in ER last night with an ulcerated eye."

He went on to urge people to "stay in their lane" and try not to tackle new projects.

"Stay in your lane, whatever you're good at, just stick with that. Don't try to diversify into other areas!" he warned. "The backyard is the most dangerous place on the planet let me tell you."

Dr Chris Brown joked that he should have ‘stayed in his lane’ and out of the garden. Picture: Instagram.

Posting to Instagram about the unfortunate incident, the TV personality thanked emergency staff for treating him, adding a plea to the public to "listen to the advice and self isolate".

"The nurses and doctors at Prince of Wales emergency were amazing and diagnosed a burn on my cornea," he wrote.

"Possibly in a last desperate bid to make me feel better, they did assure me this was the second case of cactus induced conjunctivitis in the last 3 days. The lessons?

1. Stay in your lane people.

2. I'm a veterinary surgeon not a tree surgeon

3. And self-isolation DIY injuries are a growth industry," he joked.

He then added: "On a serious note, the emergency staff in hospitals have never been under more pressure or in more danger yet they're still fronting up to help us.

"Help them by listening to the advice and self isolating. It might not save your life but it could save someone else's.

"I'm now off to kill a cactus. With protective eyewear."

Brown recently confirmed his lifestyle show The Living Room would be returning "soon" - despite coronavirus-triggered uncertainty surrounding many Aussie TV shows, as well as last year's announcement that the program had been axed in its current format.

"Since The Living Room is only an indoor gathering of four people, it seems like we'll thankfully be back soon!," he posted last week, including a call out for "anyone who deserves a helping hand".

Dr Chris Brown confirmed the Living Room would actually be returning this year. Picture: Instagram.

Last year, a Network 10 spokesperson said the program would not be returning.

Instead, they hinted the same four hosts would front a new program.

"The Living Room will not return in 2020," the spokesperson said. "We are thrilled that the brilliant team of Amanda, Barry, Miguel and Chris will be back at 7.30 on Friday nights next year, watch this space for more information."

Ten is yet to announce what it has planned for the four presenters, as well as a premiere date.

Originally published as Dr Chris Brown rushed to hospital