Dozen virus cases at Melbourne tower

by Anthony Piovesan
31st Jul 2020 10:23 AM

 

A dozen COVID-19 infections have emerged at a Melbourne high-rise tower, with close to 20 casual construction workers identified as close contacts.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) notified construction company Multiplex of 12 COVID-19 cases at the Multiplex Premier Apartments site at 134-160 Spencer St, Melbourne.

Construction at the $315m Premier Tower in Melbourne has been halted after a dozen COVID-19 cases.
The site has been immediately shut down for a full, hospital-grade clean.

The $315 million apartment and hotel project, dubbed by some as the Beyonce tower, is a 79-storey mix-use skyscraper under construction.

Works at the high-rise are set to be completed this year.

An artist’s impression of Melbourne’s Premier Tower - where 12 cases of COVID-19 have been identified.
All workers identified as being in close and casual contact with the confirmed cases were immediately sent home and ordered to get tested and to self-isolate until they received test results.

In a statement, the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union said it prioritised the health of its workers.

"The health and safety of our members is of the utmost priority and we strongly condemn any behaviour that does not follow the appropriate measures put in place to protect our workers and the wider community," the union said.

"We implore all members and construction workers to continue following all measures and guidelines put in place for their safety, including strict hygiene practices, social distancing, wearing of masks and separation of workers on meal breaks as outlined by the Premier's office and the DHHS."

