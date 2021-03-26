Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WINNER: Owner of Chinchilla's popular Downtown Cafe, Jay Kumar. Pic: Matthew Newton
WINNER: Owner of Chinchilla's popular Downtown Cafe, Jay Kumar. Pic: Matthew Newton
News

Downtown Cafe wins Chinchilla’s top brunch spot

Peta McEachern
26th Mar 2021 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Downtown Cafe continues to be a popular foodie destination, with the Chinchilla community backing it as the town’s top brunch destination.

Chinchilla's Downtown Cafe owner Jatinder Kumar (front) with staff members. Pic: Brooke Duncan
Chinchilla's Downtown Cafe owner Jatinder Kumar (front) with staff members. Pic: Brooke Duncan

The Chinchilla News and Delicious joined forces with Matt Preston to find Chinchilla’s top brunch spot and The Downtown Café was crowned the winner after receiving a lion’s share of the votes.

After opening in 2017, the cafe quickly became a favourite breakfast, brunch, and lunch destination, in the heart of Chinchilla on Bell street.

After moving to Chinchilla with his young family in 2014, The Downtown Café owner Jay Kumar bought the space which was originally Rustlers Espresso Bar – successfully turning it into one of Chinchilla’s top food spots.

Speaking to the Chinchilla News in 2019 Mr Kumar said he was proud of how much his business had grown since opening.

In March 2020, the café won Chinchilla’s top coffee spot and in February 2021 won Chinchilla’s top café.

best of chinchilla community delicious magazine the downtown cafe chinchilla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

        Premium Content INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

        Rural A Dalby farmer has adapted to a rapidly changing export market by reinvesting in a crop that his family had abandoned for years, and now it’s paying off.

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament

        CRIME WRAP: Car stolen after Western Downs break-in

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Car stolen after Western Downs break-in

        News A car has been stolen after a Western Downs unit complex was broken into.

        Miles drunk driver found passed out in car covered in blood

        Premium Content Miles drunk driver found passed out in car covered in blood

        Crime After reports came to police about a driver swerving into oncoming traffic...