Downtown Cafe wins Chinchilla’s top brunch spot

The Downtown Cafe continues to be a popular foodie destination, with the Chinchilla community backing it as the town’s top brunch destination.

Chinchilla's Downtown Cafe owner Jatinder Kumar (front) with staff members. Pic: Brooke Duncan

The Chinchilla News and Delicious joined forces with Matt Preston to find Chinchilla’s top brunch spot and The Downtown Café was crowned the winner after receiving a lion’s share of the votes.

After opening in 2017, the cafe quickly became a favourite breakfast, brunch, and lunch destination, in the heart of Chinchilla on Bell street.

After moving to Chinchilla with his young family in 2014, The Downtown Café owner Jay Kumar bought the space which was originally Rustlers Espresso Bar – successfully turning it into one of Chinchilla’s top food spots.

Speaking to the Chinchilla News in 2019 Mr Kumar said he was proud of how much his business had grown since opening.

In March 2020, the café won Chinchilla’s top coffee spot and in February 2021 won Chinchilla’s top café.