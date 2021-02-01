Downtown Café crowned Chinchilla’s best café

CHINCHILLA’S BEST CAFE: Business owner Jatinder Kumar at the one and only Downtown Cafe. Pic: Julia Baker

CHINCHILLA’S BEST CAFE: Business owner Jatinder Kumar at the one and only Downtown Cafe. Pic: Julia Baker

The Chinchilla News and Delicious joined forces with Matt Preston to find Chinchilla’s best café and local foodies crowned The Downtown Café as the winner.

Opening in 2017, The Downtown café quickly become a favourite breakfast, brunch and lunch destination, in the heart of Chinchilla on Bell st.

Speaking to the Chinchilla News in 2019, owner of The Downtown Cafe, Jay Kumar said he was proud of how much his business had grown since opening only four years ago.

“It’s a lot easier to run a business in a small town, I still have competitors but as long as I focus on what I’m capable of and not trying to compete with other people, cafes, or restaurants, and I stay unique I will be fine,” Mr Kumar said.

One of the great things about running a business in regional Queensland is the community support said Mr Kumar.

“Honesty I like Chinchilla… you support local business and local business supports you, and you support the community when they ask you to do a favour,” Mr Kumar said.

“People are very friendly, and they are very supportive, even minor things like someone missing a cat, parrot, or dog, you just put it on Facebook and in no time it’ll be dropped off.”

Foodie Matt Preston said the search for Best Cafe is just the start of Delicious Local’s push to help drive a food-led rebound from the effects of Covid.

“It’s clear from the vast number of nominations and votes we saw come in that local communities are rallying around their favourite eateries; supporting those food businesses who have done it tough over the past 12 months. That is exactly what we set out to achieve,” Mr Preston said.

“And this is just the beginning. Our local cafe winners are soon to appear in a statewide battle of the postcodes where the cream will rise to the top – as it always does.

“Don’t forget to have your say by checking out your state finalists and voting for your favourite.

“Make sure you keep following this fantastic search and supporting your local winners – next up we’ll be on the lookout for best pizza, so get thinking…”