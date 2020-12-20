Downs community groups given helping hand at Christmas

GIVING BACK: Several organisations in the Western Downs such as the Chinchilla Bowls Club have received funding.

Six community groups in the Western Downs will share in $44,000 of funding from a Queensland energy company to compensate for a tough year during the pandemic.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said the company offered two sponsorship rounds per year to community groups and not-for-profit organisations located in the regions that host its operations.

“Since the Community Sponsorship Program started in 2018, CS Energy has invested more than $500,000 into projects, events and initiatives within the Banana Shire and Western Downs,” he said.

“The program is incredibly popular and continues to receive many applications each round.”

Mr Bill said they recognised the particularly hard year community groups faced due to the pandemic, with many local initiatives and events cancelled.

“Through our sponsorship program, we have prioritised our investments in initiatives that will not only deliver long lasting benefits to the regions but also help stimulate local economic activity,” he said.

The sponsorships range from $1,500 to $18,000 and support projects that CS Energy believes will have a lasting, positive impact on the community.

