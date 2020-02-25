Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Rugby League

Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

by Kyle Pollard
25th Feb 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Don't be caught off-guard organising your NRL tipping competition a week before the season kicks-off.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2020 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

It promises to be a massive a year of rugby league, with plenty of stars trading places and giving fans of even the worst teams last season hope for a better 2020.

And make sure to keep an eye out for The Courier-Mail's all new online tipping hub, which is set to launch soon.

 

editors picks nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

        News Major flooding is occurring along parts of the Balonne and Maranoa Rivers, and the river is still rising.

        INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Chopper pilot saves cattle from floods

        premium_icon INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Chopper pilot saves cattle from floods

        News A Mitchell-based helicopter pilot has captured incredible photos of rising flood...

        IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

        News See the concept designs of the new Supa IGA to be built in Roma by August, with...

        Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        premium_icon Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        News An Australia Day Award recipient was caught over three times the limit after he...