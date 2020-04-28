Dorrie celebrates her 104th birthday virtually

SPECIAL DAY: Doris Veronica Amor affectionately known as 'Dorrie,' turned an impressive 104 in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic restricting her celebrations. Pic: Contributed

DORIS Veronica Amor affectionately known as ‘Dorrie,’ turned an impressive 104 in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t get in the way of her enjoying the special day.

Social distancing guidelines didn’t stand in the way of festivities as Dorrie took to technology to connect with family and friends on Tuesday, April 18, - her iPad running hot with calls.

“I have seen many changes over the years, however the one I value most is FaceTime,” she said.

“I’m so thankful for it, I don’t feel like I missed out on much because of the coronavirus.

“It bought them into my room, I was able to see them and talk to them.”

The Miles Carinya Aged Care resident said her words of wisdom for a happy and long life is to, “live life and be happy, work hard and keep busy, and be grateful for what you have, as life is only what you make of it.”

“More important always have a smile for people young and old.”

SPECIAL DAY: Dorri’s cake by Mace’s Hot Bread Miles which she cut it with Carinya family. Pic: Supplied

Living at the are care facility for 15 years now, Dorrie can usually be found sewing, mending, or knitting to keep her fingers strong and agile.

“I have to keep them moving or they will be no good for anything,” she said.

Growing up Dorrie had a unique and interesting start to life living and working at the Dulacca Hotel from 1918 to 1966.

After the hotel, funnily enough Dorrie lived on a property with the same name as her present home ‘Carinya,’ she jokes she hasn’t had to change her address very much.

Marrying in 1936 Dorrie had three children Barry, Bev and John - who still lives on the Carinya property.