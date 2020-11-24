Menu
Australia's Court System
Dope, weapon found in rural drug raids

Michael Nolan
24th Nov 2020 11:07 AM
POLICE charged three men with drug and weapons offences after they raided two properties in Millmerran.

Detectives from Dalby and the Darling Downs Major Organised Crime Squad (rural) searched a Grays Gate address yesterday.

Millmerran Senior Constable Steve Ryan said they seized eight cannabis plants, a small quantity of dried cannabis and drug utensils, including three glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine.

They also uncovered a small amount of unregistered rifle ammunition.

Police charged a 33-year-old man with possession drug utensils and a 54-year-old man with drug possession, producing dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

Both men will appear in the Millmerran Magistrates Court on December 11.

In an unrelated matter, police searched a Millmerran property where they seized cannabis, drug utensils and a taser, charging a 40-year-old man with a range of drug and weapons offences.

