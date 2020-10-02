Menu
A highly venomous Elegant Seasnake was found on a Lennox Head beach.
A highly venomous Elegant Seasnake was found on a Lennox Head beach.
DON’T TOUCH: Highly venomous sea snakes on our beaches

Rebecca Lollback
2nd Oct 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM
WITH a fracture and lung damage, it was always going to be touch-and-go for this sea snake.

The dangerously venomous Elegant Seasnake was rescued from the beach at Lennox Head by Australian Marine Rescue, who took it to the team at the new Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital for assessment.

But sadly, she had to be euthanised.

"We just want to remind everyone as we head into the busy reptile season, please do not pick up sea snakes and put them back in the water," Australian Seabird Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

 

"They are highly venomous and despite what you may have heard, can definitely bite.

"Also, if these animals have stranded it is likely due to an underlying problem, such as a spinal fracture."

According to the Marine Education Society of Australasia, there are more than 30 species of sea snakes found in Australia.

They have short fangs which can penetrate skin, but only a small proportion of bites are fatal to humans, because they usually do not inject much venom.

 

A bite results in muscle pain, tenderness and spasms.

The bite itself is not particularly painful and may go unnoticed, but 30 minutes later there may be stiffness, muscle aches and sometimes spasms of the jaw followed by moderate to severe pain in the affected area.

This is followed by blurred vision, drowsiness and, if left untreated, respiratory paralysis.

Anyone who spots a sea snake on a local beach should call Australian Seabird Rescue on 0428 862 852.

australian seabird rescue lennox head sea snake
