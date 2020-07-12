‘Don’t put your wellbeing on hold’: Downs health campaign launches

HEALTH FIRST: A new campaign is urging Downs locals to take their health and wellbeing seriously.

NOW it is safe to visit GPs and maintain appointments with health professionals, Darling Downs and West Moreton Public Health Network are urging locals to put their physical and mental health first again.

A new campaign launched by the PHN will emphasise the important for maintaining health and wellbeing as the region continues to cope with the impacts of COVID-19.

PHN CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt said while the virus has resulted in many people having to put certain aspects of their life on hold, it is really important that the community continues to see their regular GP, or look to get a regular GP, and look after their general health and wellbeing. “We want people to stay well and one of the best ways they can do this is by attending their appointments with their GP and other health professionals,” Ms Strohfeldt said.

“We understand that not everyone has a regular GP that they attend, so now could be a good time for people to consider finding a regular GP who can ensure they get their regular health checks and manage their general wellbeing.

“It is particularly important for people living with chronic conditions like asthma, lung conditions, cancers, diabetes or cardiovascular disease for example, to continue to see their GP for their ongoing care and management.

“Most importantly, we want people to know that health professionals practices are open and safe for people to visit.”

For more information, people can visit https://safetoseegp.com.au/