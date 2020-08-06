Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gyms have been closed since March 23.
Gyms have been closed since March 23.
Business

‘Don’t be a--holes’: Gym owner’s plea to unregistered users

Jacobbe McBride
6th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COLLEEN Harris said she felt sad and angry with the people using her gym, CC Fitness Addicts in Tannum Sands, without a registration.

Following a check of the 24-hour security cameras on Monday, Ms Harris was made aware of patrons using her gym after staff hours, having not registered.

"We try to provide a professional service and you know it's not really the fact they're being dishonest, it's the fact that we're in strict COVID restrictions at the gym," she said.

"Everyone must sign in and sign out but unfortunately people still find a way to abuse the system."

Ms Harris said the gym has always done random membership checks, however, they will be more frequent now.

"The 24-hour cameras will be getting checked more regularly, every hour, from now on and if it comes to it I will put a marshall on like New South Wales gyms are doing at the moment," she said.

Ms Harris said unfortunately, for the main perpetrator, she could take photos of the 24-hour security camera footage.

"I have his picture, I have his name and I have his membership details with another company that uses our gym,' she said.

"I haven't reported him to police, I let him off with a warning even though he let three other fellas in despite them not being members."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Ms Harris likened her security camera surveillance to Big Brother and said they were always watching you.

"Support your small businesses, we are all doing it tough at the moment with the restrictions," she said.

"We're only allowed a certain amount of people in the gym with the COVID restrictions, so it is not only us that they're abusing, it is the whole of the community who uses the gym."

Ms Harris pleaded with the community to do the right thing moving forward and support local business.

"It is not just our gyms, it is a lot of gyms in the area that this is happening too," she said.

"It is unfortunately a thing that 24-hour gyms have to cop, with them not being there all the time."

More Stories

24 hour policing cc fitness addicts tannum sands covid restrictions security cameras
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Spike in coronavirus testing across the Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Spike in coronavirus testing across the Western...

        News CONCERNS about a second wave of coronavirus in Queensland has resulted in a spike in testing numbers across the Western Downs.

        Border jumper moved an unmanned barricade to avoid detection

        Premium Content Border jumper moved an unmanned barricade to avoid detection

        Crime People are testing every route in, no matter how isolated

        Dalby horse trainer in court over missing cattle dispute

        Premium Content Dalby horse trainer in court over missing cattle dispute

        Crime ANIMOSITY between neighbours boiled over when livestock went missing. FULL...