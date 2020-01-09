Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

HELP THOSE IN NEED: All funds donated to disaster appeals go directly to disaster victims.

QUEENSLANDERS are generous and never more so than in times of crisis – that’s why Vinnies is here to help.

“Vinnies has been at the front lines of delivering aid and support in this time of unprecedented national need,’’ Vinnies Queensland CEO Kevin Mercer said.

“We know people want to help. We’re here to help them and we know what’s needed the most is cash.”

The best way to help is to make monetary donations – money will get to the victims quickly and most appropriately and also help local businesses and communities to recover.

Transporting goods to areas of need is both expensive and logistically difficult as roads remain closed and national resources are stretched.

However, as always, your local Vinnies shop is delighted to accept donations of any kind with profits going back into helping people in need in the local area. Anything that’s safe and in working order can help a person, the environment and the wider community.

“Vinnies uses donated goods like clothes, furniture or toys in many ways. Sometimes they are sold in shops to help contribute to our ongoing community outreach services; sometimes they are given to people who are doing it tough and sometimes Vinnies will give a person a gift card so they can choose what they need,” Mr Mercer said.

Vinnies phone lines have been crowded with people wishing to help, so please consider using the website as your first contact point.

To make a monetary donation go to vinnies.org.au or phone 13 18 12.